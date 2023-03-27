(KTXL) — Madonna is coming to Sacramento for a “celebration.”

The Grammy-Award-winning artist will perform at the Golden 1 Center on Jan. 13, 2024, as part of her “Celebration Tour.”

The Sacramento stop is one of eight shows she added on the tour, which includes Madonna performing her greatest hits throughout her four-decade career.

Tickets for the concert go on sale on March 31 at 10 a.m. Pre-sale begins for Citi cardmembers and official fan club members on Tuesday, according to the Ticketmaster website.

Other California cities Madonna will perform at are Los Angeles, San Francisco and Palm Springs, according to her website.

The Sacramento tour stop will allow Madonna fans to see her perform live as other California shows are sold out.

Madonna will perform at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles for four straight days from Sept. 27 to Oct. 1, but three of those shows are sold out. She will then make her way to the Chase Center in San Francisco for sold-out shows on Oct. 4-5.

The artist added another San Francisco show at the Chase Center on Jan. 15, two days after her Sacramento stop.

The singer will return to the Los Angeles area at the Kia Forum in Inglewood on Jan. 7-8, followed by a tour stop at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs on Jan. 11, two days before the Golden 1 Center show.

The singer begins her North America tour on July 15 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.