(FOX40.COM) — Madonna’s concerts in Sacramento and several other North American cities have been rescheduled because of the singer’s recent hospitalization.

Live Nation announced Tuesday that most of Madonna’s tour dates in North America have been rescheduled, including a tour stop at the Golden 1 Center that is now scheduled for Feb. 24, 2024.

Tour dates in San Francisco, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Tulsa and Nashville have been canceled due to scheduling conflicts and refunds will be available to ticketholders of those shows.

The entertainment company said the North American leg of the “Celebration Tour” will begin in December 2023 in Brooklyn and then continue across the country.

Tickets for the previously scheduled shows will be honored at the new rescheduled dates, Live Nation said, adding that refunds are also available at the original points of purchase.

In June of this year, Madonna suffered what her management team called a “serious bacterial infection” that led to her being hospitalized in an intensive care unit.

The “Celebration Tour” was originally scheduled to start July 15, but it was postponed as the singer recovered.