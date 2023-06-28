(KTXL) — A Sacramento mayoral candidate announced she was dropping out of that race to enter the race for a state legislative office.

In her announcement, candidate Maggy Krell said she wants to focus her efforts on running for California Assembly.

“As Planned Parenthood’s lawyer I used the law to fight for the right to choose and to increase access to healthcare … As Deputy Attorney General, I used the law to prosecute criminals and protect survivors,” Krell said in a campaign email. “But I’ve also seen loopholes, unintended consequences, and well-meaning policies that don’t work.”

The Assembly seat she is in the race for is District 6, which encompasses the northwest corner of Sacramento County, including parts of Sacramento, Arden-Arcade, Carmichael, Rosemont and unincorporated parts of the county.

The current Assemblymember, Kevin McCarty, has announced that he will not run for reelection and will instead seek to become the next mayor of Sacramento.

Krell’s website lists some of the issues she is focusing on for her vision of a “Safe and Sound California,” such as public safety, helping young Californians, and addressing homelessness.

“Preventing crime, protecting people, and helping those who have been harmed will be the focus of her work in the Assembly,” her website states.

According to her campaign page, she also aims to “prioritize preparing young people for job opportunities and expanding programs for children in safe, clean parks and recreational facilities.”

Krell has previously worked as Deputy Attorney General and as a lawyer for Planned Parenthood.