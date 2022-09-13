SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Detectives from the Sacramento Police Department arrested a man on Sept. 8, who was wanted for three separate incidents of robbery and theft.

According to a news release from the Sacramento Police Department, throughout August and early September, Jaron Silva, 22, ordered cannabis to be delivered to a residence and then stole the cannabis from the victims when they arrived to complete the delivery. He was reported to have brandished a firearm during one of the robberies.

Detectives from the Sacramento Police Department’s Neighborhood Crimes Unit then conducted a follow-up and began investigating the situation. Detectives identified Silva as the suspect and arrested him, according to the news release.

During his arrest, detectives found a “privately manufactured firearm” that was believed to have been used during the robbery.

Police said that Silva was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail and is being charged with “robbery, grand theft, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.”