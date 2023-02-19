(KTXL) — A man was arrested after allegedly firing a gun at victims in a road rage incident in North Sacramento, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP said that officers were in the area of Metro Air Parkway and Interstate 5 after receiving reports of a sideshow just after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

According to the CHP, officers had seen a silver Toyota sedan exit the freeway at a high rate of speed.

Officers were then contacted by occupants of a black Ford claiming they were involved in a road rage incident with the driver of the Toyota.

According to the CHP, officers were able to catch and stop the Toyota. CHP then identified the driver as Norman Fisher.

CHP investigators determined that Fisher had fired a gun at the Ford during a road rage incident on I-5, and no one was hit. Investigators also found a handgun along with other evidence.

According to the CHP, Fisher was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Jail.