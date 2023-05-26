(KTXL) — Sacramento County deputies arrested a man at Sacramento International Airport on Friday after he jumped a fence and made his way onto airport grounds, the sheriff’s office said.

At around 11 a.m., the sheriff’s office said a 21-year-old man made his way across the runway after jumping over the fence on Power Line Road.

The sheriff’s office said the man was taken into custody in a taxiing area and was cited for trespassing. The 21-year-old was also taken to a hospital on “a mental health hold,” according to the sheriff’s office.

No flights were impacted by the incident, the sheriff’s office said.