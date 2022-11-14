SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Police arrested a man accused of being involved in narcotics sales after officers found thousands of pills and cocaine, along with “evidence of narcotics sales,” the police department said.

According to police, the South Gang Enforcement Team was investigating an individual who officers believed was involved in narcotics sales.

Officers later arrested Amit Singh, 20, “as a result of this investigation,” police said.

Police said that when they served a search warrant, they found 10 kilograms (22 lbs.) of cocaine, along with 2,000 pills of a controlled substance and “evidence of narcotic sales.”