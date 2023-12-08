(FOX40.COM) — A man is facing charges related to DUI and vehicular manslaughter after a crash led to the death of a passenger in November, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

On Nov. 22, police said officers responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash near Marysville Boulevard and Los Robles Boulevard in North Sacramento.

Police said the a car crashed into pole near the area and found two people in the vehicle.Police said officers believed alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The passenger, a male adult, was pronounced dead at the scene by fire personnel. The passenger has not been identified.

The driver, a 27-year-old man, was transported to the hospital in critical condition, but after being medically cleared, he was arrested Nov. 25 on the suspicion of a DUI.

The 27-year-old from Sacramento was booked into Sacramento County Jail on vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated charges.

Police said the collision remains under investigation, as detectives and crime scene investigators canvassed the area for evidence, witnesses, and additional information.

For anyone who has information regarding the investigation is urged to contact the police’s dispatch center at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.