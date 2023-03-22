(KTXL) — An arrest has been made in connection with a series of explosions that occurred in the South Sacramento area over the past several months, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

On Tuesday, officials from the Sacramento Police Department, Elk Grove Police Department, the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office and FBI Sacramento served a search warrant at the home of 61-year-old Robert Ziganto.

Ziganto was arrested in his Elk Grove home and is facing charges related to possessing and manufacturing an explosive device. He has been booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.

The investigation into the explosion is still ongoing, according to police, and anyone with information can contact the police department at 916-808-5471.