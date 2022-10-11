SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento State Police Department said on Tuesday that they have arrested a man in connection with a sexual battery incident on Saturday.

According to police, the battery occurred at 5:30 p.m. on Moraga Way near Eureka Hall when the suspect approached the victim asking for a hug.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

When the victim refused the suspect is said to have hugged the victim anyway and rubbed his genitals against the victim before releasing them.

After the victim called the police, the suspect was arrested by citation and later released, according to police. The suspect was also barred from entering campus.

This assault is not related to two previous sexual assault incidents that occurred on Sept. 23 and Oct. 5, according to police.