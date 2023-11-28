A jury has convicted a man in the August 2022 shooting death of a security guard at Capitol Casino in Sacramento, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s office.

Dawan Pecot was convicted of first-degree murder with the allegation of personal use of a firearm causing death, along with the special circumstance of murder during a robbery, the DA said.

•Video Above: Casino guard’s family asks for justice in his death (From Aug. 2022)

Pecot was also convicted of second-degree robbery with a firearm and intentional discharge.

On August 22, 2022, Pecot attempted to rob the casino and was taken outside by casino security guard Sean Bernal.

Pecot made his way back into the casino and pointed a firearm at an employee working in the cash cage, the DA said.

Bernal attempted to use a stun gun to subdue Pecot and was shot by him once in the neck, killing him, the DA said.

Pecot was able to leave with more than $38,000 and attempted to flee on foot, shooting once in an employee’s direction, before being caught by officers.

Bernal is survived by his family, including a young daughter.

In the days after his death, his mother, Susan Bernal, told FOX40.com, “He wouldn’t have been able to live with himself and come home that night or that day if he’d known that he didn’t do nothing and somebody else got killed. So, for that, I’m kind of pissed off, but I understand why (he) did it…”

He is scheduled to be sentenced on January 12, 2024, and faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, the DA said.