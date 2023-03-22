(KTXL) — The man who hit and killed a cyclist after driving onto a bike path in 2021 was convicted of second-degree murder by a Sacramento County jury on March 20.

Armando Moreno-Rodriguez drove through a gate and onto the American River Bike Trail, near Tribute Road, on the morning of June 29, 2021.

The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said he drove 4 miles going 35 mph before hitting a cyclist, who was identified as 76-year-old Michael Dodson.

Moreno-Rodriguez reportedly kept driving after hitting Dodson, only stopping once the car shut down.

Police said at the time he showed “objective signs of intoxication.” According to the DA, his blood alcohol level was .27.

Dodson died a month later on July 23. According to the DA, Dodson was a member of the Sacramento Wheelmen cycling club.

Moreno-Rodriguez was also convicted of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, hit and run, and driving on a suspended license, the DA said.

He faces a maximum sentence of 15 years and 8 months to life in prison.

He will be sentenced on June 9.