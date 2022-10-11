SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man was convicted of second-degree murder after killing his wife at a gas station in October 2018, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.

Miguel Romo is now facing a possible maximum sentence of life in prison for shooting and killing Shannon Hinojosa and also firing his weapon at an occupied vehicle, according to the district attorney.

Romo was arrested by deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department on Oct. 31, 2018 after Hinojosa was found dead at a gas station along Antelope Road.

The court will determine at Romo’s sentencing hearing, on Nov. 18, if his prior convictions would make him eligible under California’s Three Strikes law, according to the district attorney.