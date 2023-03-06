(KTXL) — Lais Hands, the man accused of shooting and killing a 9-year-old girl and injuring three others during a shooting years ago at a North Sacramento park, was convicted of murder by a jury Monday.

•Video Above: Earlier coverage of the October 2020 shooting at Mama Marks Park

On Oct. 3, 2020, 9-year-old Makaylah Brent was shot and killed at Mama Marks Park, and three other people were injured, including a 7-year-old child.

According to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, Hands drove to Mama Marks Park, got out of his car and fired a 9mm semi-automatic handgun nine times.

Prosecutors said Hands was “intending to kill a rival gang member,” but instead shot and killed the 9-year-old girl.

An unidentified second shooter was seated behind Hands, who remained in the car and shot at the park two times with a .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun.

Sacramento Police arrested Hands several days after the shooting.

In addition to his murder conviction, Hands was convicted of attempted murder along with two counts of assault with a semi-automatic weapon and being in possession of a firearm as a felon, prosecutors said.

According to the DA’s Office, Hands is facing an allegation of having a prior strike conviction for assault with a semi-automatic gun. Prosecutors said that the allegation will be determined at the sentencing hearing.

After Monday’s conviction, Hands is scheduled to be sentenced on May 5, 2023. He’s facing a maximum sentence of 114 years and four months to life in prison.