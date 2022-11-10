SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man suspected of shooting someone died while trying to escape arrest in Sacramento on Thursday, West Sacramento Police said.

The shooting happened in September, and the victim survived. An investigation was launched, and detectives were able to identify the person believed to be responsible.

An arrest warrant was secured, and West Sacramento detectives drove into Sacramento to find the man. He was eventually found while driving near Hollyhurst Way and Valley Hi Drive.

At first, the man stopped when detectives pulled him over, but he soon led officers on a car chase. Police didn’t specify how fast the driver sped away during the chase, but he eventually crashed on Cosumnes River Boulevard, near Franklin Boulevard.

West Sacramento Police said he was taken to the hospital, but he died of his injuries.

The crash is now being investigated by Sacramento Police, and another investigation is being done by the West Sacramento Police Department of Professional Standards Unit and the investigations division.

The identity of the man was not released.