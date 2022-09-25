DOWNTOWN SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Early Sunday morning, a man died from a gunshot wound in Downtown Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Sacramento police said that officers responded to the area of 28th Street and J Street after they heard multiple reports of a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Officers attempted to give medical aid to the victim, however, he was later pronounced dead at the scene by Sacramento Fire Department personnel, police said.

According to police, homicide detectives and crime scene investigators took over the investigation and processed the scene, canvassed the area, and interviewed witnesses.

Police said, that due to preliminary evidence it is believed that “at least two individuals fired guns during the incident.”

There is currently no suspect information at this time, according to police.