SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Fire Department confirmed that one man has died in connection with an apartment fire on Wednesday morning.

Fire officials said that around 3 a.m. firefighters reported to the 2900 block of 16th Avenue for reports of heavy fire throughout the top floor of a 10 unit apartment building.

A man was found on the second floor of the unit and was given CPR by first responders, according to fire officials, until he was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Fire officials say that two other people were also sent to an area hospital with less critical injuries.

The fire has been extinguished, according to fire officials, and firefighters will remain on scene to conduct an investigation.