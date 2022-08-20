SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said they are still looking for the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run that killed one person on Saturday.

Police said that shortly after midnight they responded to calls of an injured person laying in the street in the area of La Mancha Way and Elder Court.

When officers arrived to the scene they said a man was found in the street suffering from major injuries appearing to be caused by a vehicle collision.

The man was transported to a local hospital by the Sacramento Fire Department, but later died, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation, according to police

Police are asking with anyone with information about the fatal collision to contact the dispatch center at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916443-4357.