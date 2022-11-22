SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police arrested a man who was allegedly involved in a fatal collision while driving intoxicated.

Before 10 p.m. Monday, police said officers responded to the area of 29th Street and Gardendale Road in South Sacramento regarding a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

When officers arrived, police said they found a man with serious injuries and they began to perform life-saving measures. Officers were relieved by personnel from the Sacramento Fire Department and continued those same measures, but the man later died.

Detectives responded to the scene and during their investigation, they located Bobby Thomas, 60, at a nearby residence.

Thomas was arrested and booked on facings related to DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

Police said the victim’s identity will be released after their next of kin is notified.

For anyone who has information regarding the investigation to contact the dispatch center at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP (4357)

Police said callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted on the “P3 Tips” smartphone app.