(FOX40.COM) — One man is dead after a shooting just after midnight on Friday at the Garden Village Apartments in south Sacramento, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s officials say that the man was looking for his estranged wife and was shot while trying to get her to leave with him.

Further investigation revealed that a resident with a legal firearm registered to them grabbed the gun and an altercation began when the victim was shot once.

This is a developing story.