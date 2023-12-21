(FOX40.COM) — A man died Wednesday night after being found with at least one gunshot wound near South Natomas, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

At around 9:51 p.m., officers arrived at the area of Truxel Road and Waterwheel Driver after receiving reports of a person lying in the street.

Officers found a 20-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound and began providing medical aid until personnel with the Sacramento Fire Dept. arrived.

The man was taken to a Sacramento area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The circumstances of the supposed shooting are still under investigation, police said.