SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said a man with a gunshot wound was found dead on Wednesday morning.

Officers said they responded to the area of Bannon Street, near Richards Boulevard, just before 11:25 a.m. According to police, someone had reported that they found a person who was dead.

First responders also went to the scene, and they found a man with at least one gunshot wound.

The shooting death is currently under investigation.