(FOX40.COM) — A 50-year-old man went missing along the Sacramento River near the 3500 block of Garden Highway on Sunday night after falling from the front a boat, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

At around 6 p.m., the man fell from the bow of the 20-foot-long boat while it was moving down the river. Three of his family members were onboard, according to fire officials.

Several fire crews responded to the scene along with two rescue boats, two fire department jet skis and assistance from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office helicopter.

An hour long search was conducted in the area where the man was last reported. The search was called off as it became too dark for rescuers to continue their work.

Fire officials said that the search has now been handed over to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s as the man is now deemed a missing person.