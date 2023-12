(FOX40.COM) — A man is in the hospital dealing with critical injuries after he was hit by a box truck in Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

Sac Fire said the incident happened on Ethan Way and Exposition Boulevard around 6:48 on Thursday morning.

Sacramento Police added that the crash had caused road closures in the area of Arden Way and Ethan Way and advised drivers to use alternate routes.

The closures have since been removed and the roadways are open.