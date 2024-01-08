(FOX40.COM) — A man is in critical condition after being shot by gunfire, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Sacramento Police Department officers responded to the 20 block of Arcade Boulevard for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers said they found a man with at least one gunshot wound.

The fire department reported the man was taken to a local hospital for treatment in critical condition.

Additional details will be released as they become available.