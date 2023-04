(KTXL) — Sacramento Police said a man was injured after being attacked by a person with a machete on Monday.

The alleged attack happened just after 4:30 p.m., near Lanatt Street and Elvas Avenue.

Police said they received a report of an assault involving a machete, and when they arrived, they found a man who was injured.

He was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

According to police, officers arrested someone in connection with the attack.