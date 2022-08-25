SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The man who was shot and killed during an attempted robbery was identified by family as a security guard working for Capitol Casino.

According to a GoFundMe page, 27-year-old Sean Bernal was working when a robbery occurred Monday morning. He leaves behind a 1-year-old daughter and four older siblings.

Sacramento police said they responded to reports of an armed robbery around 6 a.m. near North 16th Street and Dreher Street. Police said the armed robber was confronted by someone at the scene. That person was then shot.

Officers arriving at the scene heard the gunshot and saw the shooter trying to run from the scene. The shooter was arrested, and the gun was recovered.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The GoFundMe page was set up to help Bernal’s family