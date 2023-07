(KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting that left one man dead Saturday evening.

At 9:41 p.m., officers responded to the 2600 block of American Avenue for reports of a shooting. A man was found in the area with at least one gunshot wound.

Officers began providing life-saving-measures but the man died at the scene.

The cause of the shooting is still under investigation and there is no suspect description at this time.