(FOX40.COM) — A man who allegedly robbed a food truck in Sacramento was later assaulted and robbed, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, around 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, deputies responded to a report of a food truck being robbed near Stockton Boulevard and Lindale Avenue.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect, a 24-year-old man had escaped across Stockton Boulevard with some cash.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies later found the suspect at a nearby shopping center.

Deputies said they were told by witnesses that the suspect had been assaulted and robbed by two to three men not long after he robbed the food truck.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect was arrested and booked into Sacramento County Main Jail.