(KTXL) — The man who shot and killed a 9-year-old girl at a Sacramento park while trying to gun down a rival gang member was sentenced on Friday, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said.

A jury convicted Lais Hands of murder on March 2 and of attempted murder, assault with a semi-automatic weapon and of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Hands fired nine shots toward Mama Marks Park on Oct. 3, 2020. The DA said he was trying to kill a rival gang member, but the gunfire instead struck 9-year-old Makaylah “Kay-Kay” Brent.

The shooting also left three others injured, including a 7-year-old.

The DA said a second unidentified shooter stayed in the car and fired two shots as Hands opened fire from outside his car.

Hands has a prior strike conviction for assault with a semi-automatic firearm. He was sentenced to 138 years and eight months to life in prison.