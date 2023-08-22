(FOX40.COM) — A man who sexually assaulted a woman at a Sacramento theatre was sentenced to two and a half years in state prison Monday, the Sacramento district attorney’s Office said.

A jury convicted the man last month of “assault with intent to commit oral copulation, false imprisonment, sexual battery and battery.”

According to the district attorney’s office, in October 2022, the man began talking to the victim and her friend while they were waiting for a movie.

The man kissed the victim without her consent and followed her into the bathroom where he continued to sexually assault her.

The victim managed to get away from the man and ask the theatre staff for help.

The man went to another business where he put his arm around a young employee and pulled her close.

She was also able to get away from the man and get help.

The man was apprehended at another nearby business.

The district attorney’s office said DNA evidence contributed to the man’s conviction.