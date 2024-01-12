(FOX40.COM) — A man convicted of shooting and killing a Capitol Casino security guard was sentenced by a judge on Friday, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.

Dawan Pecto was sentenced to life in prison without the possiblity of parole for the August 2022 murder of 27-year-old Sean Bernal, who was working security when a robbery occurred.

On Nov. 27, 2023, a jury convicted Pecot of first-degree murder along with other allegations that were found true, including personal use of a firearm causing death, special circumstance of murder during the commission of robbery.

He was also convicted of second-degree robbery with the personal use of a firearm, intentional discharge of a firearm and aggravating factors.

On Aug. 22, 2022, Pecot attempted to rob the casino and was caught by Bernal, who walked him outside at taser point. When they got outside, the DA’s office said Pecot pulled out a firearm and went back inside the casino.

Once inside at the casino’s cash cage, Pecot pointed the firearm at another casino employee and Bernal made his way back to the cash cage and attempted to tase him, the DA said.

As Bernal attempted to tase him, the DA said Pecot shot him one time in the neck, killing him.

Pecot took over $38,000 from the casino and attempted to flee on foot. The DA said a casino employee chased him outside and watched when Pecot tried to get in his vehicle.

When police arrived, the DA said Pecot jumped out of his vehicle and shot once in the employee’s direction and tried fleeing again on foot before being detained by officers.

Bernal is survived by his family, including a young daughter.

After after his death, Bernal’s parents said they wanted justice for their son and that he loved his job and the people with he worked with.

“It’s still hard knowing that he’s not going to be here, and I’m not going to watch my son grow old and see how he reacts to having a teenage daughter down the line,” Susan Bernal, Sean’s mother, told FOX40 in August 2022.