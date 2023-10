(FOX40.COM) — A man has been stabbed in downtown Sacramento, according to Sacramento Police.

The department said the incident occurred on the 2900 block of X Street just after 8:45 p.m. on Thursday, which is less than a mile away from Curtis Park.

X Street is closed while officers conduct their investigation.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time and there is no information regarding a suspect.

This article will be updated when more information is made available.