(FOX40.COM) — A hit-and-run on Fruitridge Road near Franklin Boulevard on Thursday morning is under investigation by Sacramento Police.

Police said they responded just past 9 a.m. and found a man in the roadway with injuries. The vehicle suspected of hitting him had fled.

The man was taken to a hospital and stretches of those two roadways remained closed two hours later.

A person who said they witnessed the crash told FOX40.com that a truck was heading east on Fruitridge when it struck a person crossing Franklin.

Westbound traffic from Fruitridge is being routed onto northbound Franklin and eastbound traffic on Fruitridge is being routed onto southbound Franklin.

This is a developing story and updates will be provided as more information is available.