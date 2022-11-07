SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento State said it received a credible report that a man entered a women’s bathroom to try recording someone in a stall on Monday.

In an email to its community, Sacramento State said the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. in the University Union bathroom.

A woman told campus police she was in a stall when she noticed someone reaching a phone over to record her. According to police, the man was confronted by a witness but soon left the area.

Sacramento State said a man allegedly tried to record someone inside of the women’s bathroom. (Photo from Sacramento State)

He is described as thin and between 5 feet, 10 inches and 6 feet tall. During the incident, he wore a dark-colored beanie, black hoodie, black sweatpants with white lettering on the side and a purple medical-style face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call campus police at 916-278-6000.

Sacramento State has recently had a spate of sexual assault incidents on or near the campus, with different suspects.