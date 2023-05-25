(KTXL) — The man who died in a car crash early Wednesday morning was identified as a well-known restauranteur in the Sacramento area.

He was identified as 55-year-old Chris Jarosz by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

Jarosz was the co-owner of Broderick’s Roadhouse and other eateries. He was also the president of the Sacramento chapter of the California Restaurant Association.

According to California Highway Patrol, Sarosz died when he rear-ended a truck belonging to a Caltrans subcontractor that was towing an “arrow board.”

The truck was in a lane that had been blocked off with cones on U.S. 50 near 59th Street. For unknown reasons, Sarosz’s vehicle veered into the lane, hitting the truck.