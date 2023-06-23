(KTXL) — A man who was reported missing and being at-risk Friday afternoon was found dead, according to Sacramento Police.

Juan Baylor, 31, was reported missing around 12:10 p.m. in the area of Bruceville Road and Hospital Drive, in South Sacramento, police said.

Police said in social media posts that Baylor was considered at-risk due to a medical condition.

Shortly after publishing the first post, police published a second post informing about Baylor’s death.

Police did not inform of a possible cause of death or where the man was found.