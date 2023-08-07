(FOX40.COM) — At around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, Sacramento officers and firefighters swarmed the intersection at Bell and Norwood Avenues after a man’s truck was allegedly destroyed by people in a nearby sideshow.

“I’ve never experienced anything like this,” Naun told FOX40.com. “I was really scared. I heard someone breaking my back window then when I got out of the car to see what was happening, they started to break all the windows and put fire on it.”

The North Sacramento resident stood and watched the culprits as they burned down his new truck that he had purchased in April.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, the sideshow that Naun was made victim to was one of at least five reported sideshows in the North Sacramento area.

Police could not confirm if any arrests were made in any of the other sideshows, but did say that they will continue to tackle the “evolving challenge” of sideshows and that they are aware of the impact sideshows have on the community.

“Moving forward, the Sacramento Police Department and out allied partners will continue to conduct extensive follow up on last night’s events,” law enforcement shared in a statement. “We will continue to work with our neighboring agencies to evaluate best practices and ways to overcome these issues so our community members can feel safe on the roadway.”