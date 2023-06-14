(KTXL) — California regularly tops lists as one of the healthiest states in the country.

If you’re in Northern California and looking to get active, there’s no shortage of beautiful outdoor spaces for exercise.

Here are some marathons within an hour’s drive of Sacramento.

January

Folsom Lake Sweetwater Trail Run – One of the earliest marathons in the year, the Folsom Lake Sweetwater Marathon takes runners out and back along the east side of Folsom Lake.

March

Napa Valley Marathon – This 26.2-mile run takes athletes along the Silverado trail through the wineries of Napa Valley.

Oakland Running Festival – The Oakland Running Festival marathon route takes runners around Lake Merritt, through downtown Oakland, and down Broadway for an extended period of the race.

May

Trail Run at Sly Park – This race takes place three times a year at the Sly Park Recreation Area in Pollock Pines “to offer runners the experience of running in this beautiful park through different seasons,” the race’s official website says.

August

Redwood Trail Run – Runners in this race through the Redwood Regional Park complete two loops on a trail among tall redwood trees.

Trail Run at Sly Park Lake – This is the second race Sly Park Recreation Area race in Pollock Pines which occurs three times a year.

Santa Rosa Marathon – This Sonoma County race takes runners along the Rosa Creek Trail and through the barrel room of a local vineyard.

September

Diablo Trail Run – Runners in this 26.2-mile race take on the mountainous terrain of Mt. Diablo.

Golden Hills Marathon – Runners go from the Chabot Space and Science Center to Cull Canyon Recreational Area.

October

Look Good Feel Good Race – Participants pass through a number of parks along the eastern shore of the San Francisco Bay during this race.

Trail Run at Sly Park – This is the third race Sly Park Recreation Area race in Pollock Pines which occurs three times a year.

Napa Wine Country Marathon – Runners will make run up nearly 4,000 feet over the course of this race through Bothe-Napa Valley State Park.

November

Lake Chabot– This marathon takes runners around lake Chabot and through the Anthony Chabot Regional Park.

December

California International Marathon – This international marathon starts near Folsom Lake and ends near the state capitol building in Sacramento.