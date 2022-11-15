SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Golden 1 Center will be host to Maná and Marc Anthony in 2023, as the artists each continue their own tours.

Marc Anthony will be the first of the two to play in Sacramento next year. His “Viviendo Tour” will make a stop on March 2.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Fans can buy pre-sale tickets starting Nov. 17 at 10 a.m., and the general public can purchase tickets the following day, Nov. 18, at 9 a.m.

More information and ticket packages are available on the artist’s website.

Maná’s ‘Mexico Lindo y Querido Tour” will make its stop in Sacramento on Sept. 23, 2023, and it will be the last show of the tour.

“Their tour is a timeless celebration of the group’s love and admiration for Mexico and the multigenerational Latino community as a whole,” the announcement says.

Tickets for Maná’s show can be purchased starting Nov. 18 at 10 a.m.

Maná and Marc Anthony are both considered highly influential artists and have been household names for decades. They have each won several Grammy awards and been given other notable achievements.