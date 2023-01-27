(KTXL) — Several people took to the streets of Sacramento after footage was released of Memphis Police’s encounter with Tyre Nichols.

The group had been marching up and down 10th Street.

There was also a gathering at the State Capitol. And at a prior gathering at City Hall, Stevante Clark led those in attendance in a “No Justice, No Peace” chant. He also commented on how some of the Memphis officers had already posted bail after being charged.

Mayor Darrell Steinberg also spoke after having seen the footage and ending his statement by relaying that Nichols’ mother said people should take to the streets but do so peacefully.

Betty Williams, the Greater Sacramento NAACP President, said protest should be non-violent, as well.

A statement from the Sacramento police chief in part said, “We are here to protect the rights of all and we will be providing an increased presence throughout the City to ensure everyone’s safety.