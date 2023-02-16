(KTXL) — The Sacramento area will be holding several Mardi Gras events throughout the weekend.

Here is a list of the events happening in the area:

Mardi Gras Carnival

The Mardi Gras Carnival will be held on Saturday, Feb. 18 from noon until 11 p.m. at the Freeway Gardens located at 2nd and J Street.

On Sunday the Mardi Gras Carnival will be holding another event on Sunday, Feb. 19 from noon until 6 p.m. at Front Street in Old Sacramento.

There will be live music featured at both events and on Saturday there will be a parade starting at the Capital Mall and going to Old Sacramento and ending at the Freeway Gardens.

Admission is $12 per day.

Mardi Gras at Harlow’s

Shannon McCabe and the Krewe of Vampires will be holding their 7th Annual Mardi Gras Masked Ball at Harlow’s on Saturday, March 4.

You must be over 21 to go to this event and admission starts at $35. Tickets for the VIP booth can be bought for $350.