(KTXL) — Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg was announced to be the lead adviser of California’s project to transform San Quentin State Prison into San Quentin Rehabilitation Center.

Announced in March, Gov. Gavin Newsom said the transformation of the prison would establish a new model for safety and justice that focuses on rehabilitation and education.

“California is transforming San Quentin – the state’s most notorious prison with a dark past – into the nation’s most innovative rehabilitation facility focused on building a brighter and safer future,” Newsom said.

The project will be receiving direction from an advisory council comprised of 20 people. Steinberg will be the council’s main liaison to the governor’s office.

“The Advisory Council will develop a robust, evidence-based vision and thoughtful implementation plan to reimagine and strengthen programming, education, and rehabilitation efforts and opportunities at San Quentin,” the governor’s office said.

Newsom’s 2023-24 budget proposed $20 million to begin the project.