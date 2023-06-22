(KTXL) — Mayor Darrell Steinberg gathered community leaders in Del Paso Heights Wednesday night to help find solutions to ending the violence there.

“Every day I look at the news, and it’s another person in this community that’s either shot or maybe not died, but injured and it’s really disheartening to me,” Christine Jefferson, Twin Rivers School Board Trustee, said.

Christine and Greg Jefferson are longtime Del Paso Heights residents. She is also a board trustee with the Twin Rivers School District.

Her husband is the president of the Del Paso Heights Community Association and the voice of the Grant High Pacers on Friday night football.

They have the pulse of Del Paso Heights and were among those asked to attend the meeting on Wednesday.

“It feeds the stigma that Del Paso Heights is a bad place and not a safe place to live. And that’s just not the case,” Greg Jefferson said.

“It bothers me as a school board member, because we’re trying to really make this community much better,” Christine Jefferson added.

In the heart of the heights is Grant High School, a place, she said they’re making better.

“Want to see a good football team? Check out Grant High,” Greg Jefferson said.

The team won the state championship.

And 25 out of its 350 graduates, had a GPA higher than 4.0. Two of them already held Associates degrees when they graduated.

“That has been a blessing to our community. So there are some good things happening at our school,” Christine Jefferson said.

That is the message they wanted Mayor Darrell Steinberg to hear.

“We want to build Del Paso Heights up and stop people from thinking that we’re all a bunch of derelicts and we’re all on crack,” Christine Jefferson said.

Greg Jefferson said the Heights is still like the old days he remembers, where everyone knows and takes care of each other.

He said it’s the reason why a recent gunshot victim drove to Del Paso Heights for help. Just as JJ Clavo did, a Grant football player, a few years ago.

“They knew that if they can get back to Del Paso Heights, somebody’s gonna help them there,” Greg Jefferson said.

Christine Jefferson said she will share with the mayor that city funding should be spread among all the community groups who work with kids, which would be far more reaching than funneling the funds to the same groups.

“This community is made up of Hispanics. It’s made up of African-Americans. It’s made up of Tongan, of Samoan, of Hmong. We have white students. It’s like a beautiful national United Nations,” Christine Jefferson said. “There are a lot of nice people that live here — a lot of good families.”