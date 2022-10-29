SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Within the past week, mean in ski masks have attempted to rob students at C.K. McClatchy High School, according to the Sacramento City Unified School District.

The district said that two separate attempted robbery’s occurred in the surrounding neighborhood of the school and that no students were physically harmed.

“We have notified our McClatchy school community and urge students and their families to be aware of their surroundings, travel with a friend, and carefully plan their walking routes,” the district wrote in an email to FOX40.

The district said that police reports were filed with the Sacramento Police Department.