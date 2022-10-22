SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Metro Fire is investigating a house fire in South Sacramento early Saturday morning.

Officials said the fire was in the backyard and threatened an adjacent home. At 5:18 a.m., Metro Fire tweeted that the fire was knocked and no injuries were reported.

According to Metro Fire, the fire started in the backyard near the kitchen area and photos shared by the agency showed damage caused by the fire.

Photos provided by Sacramento Metro Fire

“Fortunately, the occupants were awakened by their smoke detectors, and are safe,” Metro Fire said.