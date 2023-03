(KTXL) — The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said a person they suspect of starting several fires has been detained.

Metro Fire identified the suspect as Phen Vue.

Vue allegedly had soot on his face and hands, scorch marks on his clothes, and multiple lighters when he was detained. Metro Fire said Vue is an arson registrant, and that he was also picked out of a photo line-up with a Metro Fire captain.

Vue is currently on a parole hold, according to Metro Fire.