(KTXL) — The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department said a 40-year-old man was arrested after being suspected of starting fires in South Sacramento.

Firefighters were sent to the area of Gerber Road and Power Inn Road around 11:30 a.m. for reports of an illegal burn.

According to the report, a man was walking around holding something that was on fire and setting fire to trash and other debris.

When a crew arrived in the area, they reportedly saw the man and recognized him as someone who had recently been suspected of starting fires in the same area. An arson investigation was called to the scene to investigate, as well as law enforcement.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office responded and detained the man, identified as 40-year-old Pheng Vue. According to Metro Fire, they knew Vue as someone who was on parole for arson and was an arson registrant.

At the end of the investigation, Vue was arrested on suspicion of possessing an incendiary device and a parole violation.

Vue had previously been detained on a parole hold after being suspected of starting fires. Metro Fire at the time said Vue had been found covered in soot and carrying lighters.