(FOX40.COM) — A video posted by Metro Fire of Sacramento shows a Tesla that took so much fire damage to its hood that the car was left completely unrecognizable.

The video was posted just after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday and shows fire crews tending to a Tesla that has no headlights or hood.

•Video Above: Truck carrying 40,000 pounds of chocolate burns in Northern California

The electric car is tilted on its side for the entire video as members of Metro Fire work to put out any more potential flames.

Shortly after they posted the video to social media, Metro Fire sent out another post, saying that the vehicle was involved in an accident several months ago.

The car was sitting idly when it, “spontaneously caught fire in the yard,” according to the agency.

“Crews are unable to move the Tesla to a safe location to burn out,” Metro Fire added. “The vehicle is blocked in and surrounded by millions of dollars in salvaged vehicles, including Ferraris, Lamborghinis and Bentleys.”

Fire crews work to put out the flames on a Tesla (Credit: Metro Fire of Sacramento)

An accompanying image shows the Tesla near other damaged cars, which are all surrounded by water hoses as smoke protrudes from the damaged electric vehicle.

Metro Fire did not say how the Tesla caught fire or how they were notified of the car being on fire.