SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man is under arrest in connection with a deadly shooting that took place in Midtown Sacramento early Sunday morning, the Sacramento Police Department said.

Police said Michael Escobar, 23, was arrested in West Sacramento with the help of the Yolo County Regional SWAT team.

According to police, around 1 a.m. on Sunday officers responded to a shooting near 28th Street and J Street, where they found a man who had been shot at least once and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they believe two people fired guns during the incident.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, Escobar is facing charges of assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.